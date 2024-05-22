Archery World Cup Stage 2: Jyothi Surekha fourth in rankings, takes India to second spot in qualifying round

NEW DELHI: Reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam’s fourth place finish lifted compound women’s team to second spot in the qualifying rankings of the Archery World Cup Stage 2 that got underway here on Tuesday.

Fresh from winning a hat-trick of gold medals at the season-opening Shanghai leg of the World Cup last month, Jyothi missed the top-three spot in the rankings by just three points, finishing behind South Korea’s Oh Yoohyun, who shot 707.

Han Seungyeon took the pole position at 711, followed by Luxembourg’s Mariya Shkolna one point adrift.

At eighth and 15th places respectively, Parneet Kaur (704) and world champion Aditi Swami (702) were the next best Indians. Team India grabbed the second seed behind South Korea. IANS

