Archery World Cup Stage-3: Dhiraj-Kumkum enter recurve mixed team final

NEW DELHI: The Indian recurve mixed team pair of B. Dhiraj and Kumkum Mohod booked a berth in the final to ensure a medal for the country at the Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Antalya on Thursday.

After getting a bye, the Indian duo consistently shot high scores to overcome Denmark’s Olympian Kristine Danstrup Andersen and Anders Vind Dalsgaard 6-0, USA’s Paris Olympics bronze medallist Casey Kaufhold and Nicholas D’Amour 6-2 in the quarterfinals, and Germany’s decorated archer Katharina Bauer and Moritz Weiser 6-2 in the semifinals.

Olympian Dhiraj and rookie Kumkum will take on Korea’s Olympic medallist Kim Je Deok and former World youth champion Oh Yejin in the title clash.

On Wednesday, the Indian compound men’s team, comprising Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, missed out on a podium finish after narrowly losing its bronze medal match to Mexico.

India went down fighting to Mexico, consisting of Sebastian Garcia Flores, Lot Maximo Mendez Oritz and Rodrigo Gonzalez De Alba, 232-233. IANS

Also Read: Iran Threatens to Halt World Cup Matches Over Unauthorised Flags, Anti-Team Chants