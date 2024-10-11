Arctic Open 2024: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen exits in Round of 16

NEW DELHI: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen exited the Arctic Open 2024 after suffering a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-chen in the Round of 16 match at the Vantaa, Finland on Thursday.

After taking the first game 21-19, Lakshya conceded the following two games 18-21 and 15-21. The Indian had advanced to the second round of the tournament after Dane Rasmus Gemke gave a walkover.

Compatriot Kiran George fell to WR5 Jonatan Christie 17-21, 8-21, a day after beating WR 25 Wang Tzu-wei of Chinese Taipei 23-21, 21-18 in 53 minutes to enter the second round.

In the women’s singles, all three shuttlers from India - Malvika Bansod, Unnati Hooda, and Aakarshi Kashyap - bowed out from the tournament in the second round.

Bansod 15-21, 8-21 to Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, Unnati was beaten 10-21, 19-21 by Canada’s Michelle Li, while Aakarshi conceded 9-21, 8-21 to China’s Han Yue. In mixed doubles, Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath lost 12-21, 15-21 to China’s Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi. Agencies

