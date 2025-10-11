Arctic Open: Anmol enters maiden BWF Super 500 semifinals

Vantaa: India’s Anmol Kharb entered her maiden BWF Super 500 semifinals after beating Amalie Schulz in the women’s singles quarterfinal at the Arctic Open 2025 tournament in Vantaa, Finland, on Friday. The Indian, currently 62nd in the women’s singles BWF rankings, beat the Danish world No. 63 21-15, 21-14 in just 36 minutes to progress. Her deepest run in a BWF Tour tournament was a runner-up finish at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 last year.

She will face either top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan or another Danish shuttler, eighth seed Mia Blichfeldt, for a place in the final. Agencies

