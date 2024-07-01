Argentina beat Peru 2-0 at Copa America, top Group A

Miami: Lautaro Martinez struck twice in the second half to help Argentina's second string beat Peru 2-0 at the Copa America on Saturday and finish top of Group A, knocking Peru out of the tournament.

Argentina had already qualified for the quarter-finals before the match in Miami with wins over Canada and Chile, the other teams in the group.

That security allowed the defending champions to rest key players, including captain Lionel Messi, but despite making nine changes to their starting line-up, Argentina were largely untroubled by their opponents.

Martinez finished off a flowing move in the 47th minute, coolly chipping the ball over Peru keeper Pedro Gallese, and repeated the trick in the 86th minute, chipping Gallese again for his second goal after some sloppy defending by Peru.

Argentina had a gilt-edged chance to extend their lead when they were awarded a penalty for handball in the 72nd minute, but Leandro Paredes smashed his spot-kick off the post.

They will be joined in the knock-out rounds by group runners-up Canada.

Canada played out a dour goalless draw with 10-man Chile to claim second place in Group A and progress to the quarter-finals, while the Chileans finished third and exited in the group stage for the first time since 2004.

Two-times champions Chile ended with two points and Peru finished bottom with one.

Chile, who needed to win and have other results go their way, had their uphill task made even harder after Gabriel Suazo was shown a second yellow card in the 27th minute for bringing down Richie Laryea.

In a game where chances were few and far between, Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias did well to keep out shots from Canada's Stephen Eustaquio and Tajon Buchanan, while Canada stopper Maxime Crepeau made a smart save to deny an awkward deflected effort from Alexis Sanchez.

Canada thought they had taken the lead in the second minute of stoppage time through substitute Tani Oluwaseyi, but the goal was ruled out for off-side. Agencies

