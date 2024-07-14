Argentina seek ‘Triple Crown’; Colombia aim for upset in Copa America Final

NEW YORK: Argentina can become the first South American team to win the ‘triple crown’ of three straight major tournament titles if they can overcome a formidable Colombia in Sunday’s Copa America final.

Inspired by Lionel Messi, Argentina followed up their 2021 Copa America title with the World Cup triumph a year later and have advanced with little drama to this weekend’s showpiece with the Colombians.

Spain are the only other team in international football to have won a World Cup in between two straight continental titles when they clinched Euro wins in 2008 and 2012 either side of the 2010 World Cup.

As well as achieving that landmark for the squad coached by Lionel Scaloni, a win would also give the ‘Albiceleste’ a record 16th Copa America title — they are currently tied with Uruguay on 15 Copa wins.

But Colombia have an impressive streak of their own, heading into what should be a fiery and passionate night at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Colombia are unbeaten in 28 matches, a record for the team, and have arguably had the tougher route to the final.

While Argentina took care of business against surprise package Canada in their semi, enjoying a comfortable 2-0 win in New Jersey, Colombia had to battle past Uruguay on Wednesday in Charlotte, winning 1-0 despite being down to ten men for the entire second half.Agencies

