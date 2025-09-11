Argentina stunned by Ecuador in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

NEW DELHI: Argentina’s final round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers came to a disappointing close as it suffered a shock 0-1 defeat at the hands of Ecuador on Wednesday.

While Ecuador and reigning champions Argentina had already qualified for the World Cup, there was no shortage of intensity in their match in Guayaquil.

Argentina’s Nicolas Otamendi was sent off in the 31st minute and the host capitalised on its numerical advantage when Enner Valencia scored a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Ecuador was also reduced to 10 men when Moises Caicedo was dismissed in the 50th minute, but it held firm to claim victory and go second in the table.

Despite the loss, Argentina retained top spot in the standings with 39 points, nine ahead of Ecuador.

Colombia secured third place with a 6-3 victory over Venezuela in Maturin, with Luis Suarez stealing the show by scoring four goals to extinguish Venezuelan hopes of clinching the playoff place.

Uruguay finishing qualifying in fourth place following a 0-0 draw with Chile the in Santiago, while Matias Galarza’s strike gave Paraguay a 1-0 win over Peru in Lima, leaving them in sixth place. Agencies

