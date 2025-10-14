Argentina to play Australia in Kerala on Nov 17

NEW DELHI: Argentina will play Australia in a FIFA International Friendly on November 17 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Additionally, the Socceroos could feature in another international friendly as well.

Anto Augustine, the managing director of Reporter Broadcasting Company (the sponsor of the friendly), confirmed the same to Sportstar.

“We could confirm it only after a few days, but efforts are on to get a strong team for Australia to play against,” he said over the phone. “Iran is one of the teams we are looking at.” Agencies

