Argentina to play Australia in Kerala on Nov 17

Argentina will face Australia in a FIFA friendly on Nov 17 at Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium; Australia may play another friendly too.
NEW DELHI: Argentina will play Australia in a FIFA International Friendly on November 17 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Additionally, the Socceroos could feature in another international friendly as well.

Anto Augustine, the managing director of Reporter Broadcasting Company (the sponsor of the friendly), confirmed the same to Sportstar.

“We could confirm it only after a few days, but efforts are on to get a strong team for Australia to play against,” he said over the phone. “Iran is one of the teams we are looking at.” Agencies

