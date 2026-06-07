Argentina’s Leonardo Balerdi ruled out of World Cup with calf injury

NEW DELHI: Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi will miss the World Cup after suffering a calf injury on his right leg, the team announced on Saturday.

Balerdi was named in Argentina’s 26-man squad last week after consistent performances with Olympique de Marseille, with whom he made 36 appearances across all competitions.

“Defender Leonardo Balerdi suffered a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg and will not be able to be part of the squad that will play the World Cup,” Argentina said in a statement. “Hang in there, stay strong, and get well soon.”

Argentina has not announced a replacement yet for the 27-year-old centre back who has 11 caps. It plays Honduras in a friendly match later on Saturday. Agencies

Also Read: Messi could feature in Argentina’s World Cup warm-up matches, says Scaloni