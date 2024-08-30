Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz secures Flamengo move From Premier League Team Southampton

Rio de Janeiro: Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz has joined Flamengo from Premier League side Southampton, both clubs have announced.

The 21-year-old agreed to personal terms of a deal that ties him to the Brazilian Serie A outfit until August 2029.

“Another signing is confirmed,” read a statement on Flamengo’s official website. “[Alcaraz] arrives to strengthen the squad for the league, Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores.” Agencies

