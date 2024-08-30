Sports

Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz secures Flamengo move From Premier League Team Southampton

Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz has joined Flamengo from Premier League side Southampton, both clubs have announced.
Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz secures Flamengo move From Premier League Team Southampton
Published on

Rio de Janeiro: Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz has joined Flamengo from Premier League side Southampton, both clubs have announced.

The 21-year-old agreed to personal terms of a deal that ties him to the Brazilian Serie A outfit until August 2029.

“Another signing is confirmed,” read a statement on Flamengo’s official website. “[Alcaraz] arrives to strengthen the squad for the league, Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores.” Agencies

Also Read: Lionel Messi-less Argentina eye Olympic gold, Spain favorites for women’s gold

Also Watch:             

Premier League
Carlos Alcaraz

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com