Ariarne Titmus announces her retirement from swimming

NEW DELHI: Australian four-time Olympic gold medallist Ariarne Titmus has announced her retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 25, ending a stellar career that featured one of the sport’s great rivalries with American Katie Ledecky.

Titmus confirmed her decision on Wednesday, bowing out as one of Australia’s most decorated athletes, with eight Olympic medals and four world titles. The decision is a surprise to her nation, given she had planned to return to the pool to chase more Olympic glory at Los Angeles 2028. Agencies

