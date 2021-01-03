Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai's senior squad

MUMBAI: Young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was on Saturday picked in Mumbai's senior team for the first time, featuring in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.



This was confirmed by the Mumbai team's chief selector Salil Ankola on Saturday. Apart from Arjun, another pacer, Krutik Hanagavadi, was also added to a 22-member squad.

"Earlier the BCCI had asked to select 20 players. But later they said that 22 players can be selected in the squad, accordingly the two players were added to the squad," an MCA official stated.

This is the first time that 21-year-old Arjun has been included in Mumbai's senior squad. Agencies

