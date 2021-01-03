 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai's senior squad

Young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was on Saturday picked in Mumbai's senior team for the first time, featuring in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

Arjun Tendulkar

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Jan 2021 11:23 AM GMT

MUMBAI: Young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was on Saturday picked in Mumbai's senior team for the first time, featuring in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

This was confirmed by the Mumbai team's chief selector Salil Ankola on Saturday. Apart from Arjun, another pacer, Krutik Hanagavadi, was also added to a 22-member squad.

"Earlier the BCCI had asked to select 20 players. But later they said that 22 players can be selected in the squad, accordingly the two players were added to the squad," an MCA official stated.

This is the first time that 21-year-old Arjun has been included in Mumbai's senior squad. Agencies

Also Read: BCCI probes bio-security breach by India cricketers in Australia

Also Watch: Biswanath Chariali: 5 Stolen Bikes Recovered in 24 Hours

Arjun Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X