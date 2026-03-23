Armand Duplantis Clinches Fourth World Indoor Pole Vault Title in Torun

Torun: Sweden’s pole vault king Armand Duplantis returned to the scene of his first world record in Torun, Poland, to win a record-equalling fourth world indoor title in dominant fashion on Saturday.

Duplantis, who set the first of his 15 world records (6.17m) in the Polish city back in 2020, vaulted six times and cleared the bar each time, winning with a best of 6.25m.

In a masterclass, his rivals could only look on in awe as Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis took silver (6.05m) and Australian Kurtis Marschall bronze (6.00).

In a rarely seen sight, given he usually comes in after some athletes have had a few attempts at lower heights, Duplantis actually opened the competition, sailing over 5.50m.

Karalis skipped that height, but went clear at his 5.70m opener. Both cleared 5.85m, but Duplantis opted out of 5.95m, which posed no problem for Karalis.

The bar was raised to 6.00m, Duplantis sailing over at the first time of asking, but Karalis failed on his first effort.

Marschall then cleared the once-mythical height, closely followed by the Greek at the second time of asking, eight of the 12-strong field having already been eliminated by that stage.

Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen ambitiously skipped the 6m mark, and the bar went up to 6.05m.

Karalis was successful, but it was too much for Guttormsen and Marschall, who took bronze. Agencies

Also Read: Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 15th time