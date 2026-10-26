Arsenal Beat Everton 2-0 to Join Manchester City Atop Premier League

LONDON: Arsenal joined Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after a 2-0 victory over Everton in torrential rain at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night, capitalising on City's first defeat of the season earlier in the day.

City had left the door open when they fell to a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa, where Nicolas Jackson struck twice to end the visitors' perfect start to the league campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur stunned fourth-placed Chelsea 2-0 in only their second league victory at Stamford Bridge in 36 years, while Fulham beat Coventry City 1-0 for their second league victory of the season.

With the leaders beaten in Birmingham, Arsenal seized their chance to erase the three-point gap as goals from Ezri Konsa and Gabriel secured a comfortable win over Everton in soaking north London conditions.

The result moved Mikel Arteta's side level on 21 points with City in what is already shaping up to be a closely fought title race after eight games, but one played under a cloud amid City's off-field financial case.

Fulham beat Coventry City 1-0 for their second league victory of the season.

At Coventry, Fulham appeared ready to substitute Oscar Bobb before the winger produced a moment of quality in the 80th minute, collecting the ball on the right, driving into the box past Jack Rudoni and curling a superb finish into the far corner.

Fulham are 12th in the table, while Coventry are 19th. Agencies

Also Read: Vaishnavi’s Spin Powers India to Victory After Harmanpreet, Deepti Hundreds