Arsenal lift FIFA Women’s Champions Cup

LONDON: Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord struck in extra time to power it to victory in the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup on Sunday, defeating Brazil’s Corinthians 3-2 in a rain-soaked final at the Emirates Stadium.

Reigning Champions League winner Arsenal looked set to seal the title in normal time, leading 2-1 before Vic Albuquerque converted a 96th-minute penalty to force extra time.

Olivia Smith and Lotte Wubben-Moy also scored for Renee Slegers’ team before Foord beat goalkeeper Lele at her near post in the 104th minute to earn a dramatic winner over the Copa Libertadores champion in front of a crowd that included FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“It’s not often that at Arsenal you can write history because history has been written so many times,” Wubben-Moy told Sky Sports.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants. To come to this inaugural competition and win it and do it with all of our fans here in style - our fans are wonderful, and that’s who we do it for.

“To win the first silverware this year is a big leap forward. We want more. Stick with us, 2026 has more to come.”

As the winner of FIFA’s new intercontinental tournament featuring champions from all six confederations, Arsenal will collect a $2.3 million prize. Agencies

Also Read: Fire Open final: Anahat wins maiden PSA Bronze-level title in Washington