Arsenal thrash woeful West Bromwich

LONDON: A rare Kieran Tierney goal, a superb team effort finished by Bukayo Saka and a brace from Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal their third Premier League win in a row as they beat West Bromwich Albion 4-0 in snowy conditions on Saturday.



Fullback Tierney cut in from the left and curled home his second goal for Arsenal in the 23rd minute, then Saka combined brilliantly with Lacazette and Emile Smith-Rowe before tapping home a simple second for the visitors five minutes later.

West Brom had an early second-half strike ruled out for offside before Lacazette blasted two goals in five second-half minutes as the Baggies' woeful defence, which with 39 goals conceded is the leakiest in the league, fell apart once again.

The win lifts Arsenal to 11th place in the table on 23 points, six points off the European places. West Brom remain second from bottom with eight points after 17 games.

Palace cruise to 2-0 victory over blunt Blades

Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze scored first-half goals as Crystal Palace piled on the misery on bottom-placed Sheffield United with a 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The result means Chris Wilder's United have now gone without a win in 17 games this season — the longest winless run from the start for a Premier League side.

Palace made a bright start to score inside four minutes when striker Christian Benteke teed up Schlupp who slotted the ball beyond United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, albeit with the help of a slight deflection.

Schlupp was forced off with an injury in the 40th minute but his replacement Eze made an immediate impact with a spectacular solo goal just before halftime.

The 22-year-old forward started his run inside his own half before gliding past two Blades players and side-footing the ball home from the edge of the box.

With nine first-team players missing through injuries, illness and suspension, United could only muster one shot on target and finished the game with 16-year-old substitute Antwoine Hackford on the pitch.

United have collected just two points all season and are 11 points from the safety zone.

Palace, meanwhile, provisionally moved up to 12th in the league after ending a five-game winless run.

Dunk earns Brighton a comeback point against Wolves

Captain Lewis Dunk's header earned Brighton & Hove Albion a 3-3 Premier League draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers after they had conceded three times in the first half on Saturday.

Aaron Connolly gave Brighton an early lead but Romain Saiss levelled with a header, Dan Burn scored an own goal and Ruben Neves converted a penalty to put Wolves in command by halftime.

Neal Maupay's penalty straight after the interval gave Brighton hope and Dunk then headed in a Leandro Trossard cross in the 70th minute of an absorbing game on the south coast.

It almost got even better for Brighton as Trossard ran through to score shortly afterwards but his effort was disallowed for a foul, while Owen Otasowie should have won it at the death for Wolves.

The point left Brighton in 17th place, three points above the relegation zone, although they have played two games more than 18th-placed Fulham. Wolves, without a win in their last four games, are in 12th place. Agencies

