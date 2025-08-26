Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka likely to be out of action for month due to injury

London: Bukayo Saka is expected to miss Arsenal’s clash against Liverpool on Sunday and England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia after sustaining a hamstring injury in the win over Leeds United.

The 23-year-old forward, who limped off during Saturday’s match, is likely to be sidelined for up to four weeks, BBC Sport reported.

“Bukayo was running with the ball, and he felt something in his hamstring. It’s the other one, not the same as last season. He felt something when sprinting; it’s not a good sign. We have to wait to understand how long he will be out. I haven’t spoken to the doctor yet, but for Bukayo to come off, it’s significant,” the Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after the match on Saturday. IANS

Also Read: Rowe’s equalizer leaves Manchester United searching for first win at Craven Cottage

Also Watch: