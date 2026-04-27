Arshan Khan Wins Mr Saraighat 2026 Title at Classic Bodybuilding Championship in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Mr. Saraighat Classic Bodybuilding Championship was held at Azara Sabhaghar in Azara on Saturday, drawing participation from Assam and beyond. The event also featured the 5th edition of Ms. Saraighat Women’s Bodybuilding Championship and the Mr. Saraighat Assam competition for state players.

The championship was formally inaugurated by Chetan Pathare, General Secretary of the Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF) and World Bodybuilding and Physique Federation.

In the men’s state category, Rinku Das clinched the title of Mr. Saraighat Assam 2026. In the women’s division, Devajani Kechi of SAI Vikash, representing West Bengal, emerged as the winner of Ms. Saraighat 2026. The overall title of Mr. Saraighat 2026 was awarded to Arshan Khan from Rajasthan, who stood out with his exceptional physique and stage presence.

Also Read: Rinku Das of Assam Wins 36th Mr. Saraighat Bodybuilding Championship