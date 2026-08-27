Arshdeep Happy With Rhythm After Rare Red-Ball Outing in Duleep Trophy

Bengaluru: Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh entered the 2026 Duleep Trophy quarter-final looking to test his four-day cricket fitness and delivered with figures of 3/53 and 1/40 in North Zone’s 52-run win over West Zone in Bengaluru.

He expressed his satisfaction at getting a rare opportunity to play red-ball cricket, saying the match allowed him to test his skills, build his bowling rhythm and assess how many overs he could handle.

After putting in significant work in training, the pacer was pleased with his performance and said the soreness he felt after the game was a positive sign, especially after contributing to a winning effort.

“Very rarely I get the chance to play red ball cricket. And this was a chance. I wanted to showcase my skill set and just see how many overs I can bowl. The rhythm feels nice. After a long time, I was playing a red-ball game. I put in a lot of hours in practice, and it felt nice. The body is sore, but it’s a good sore because we got the win,” Arshdeep Singh said, as per Cricinfo. (ANI)

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