Arshdeep’s five-for, Kishan’s 42-ball hundred give India 46-run win over New Zealand in 5th T20I

Thiruvananthapuram: Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh claimed his second five-wicket haul in T20Is as India defeated New Zealand by 46 runs in the fifth match to seal the series 4-1 at the Greenfield International Stadium on Saturday.

India, who opted to bat first, posted a formidable 271/5 with Ishan Kishan smashing a breath-taking 42-ball maiden T20I century and captain Suryakumar Yadav contributing a fine 63. Hardik Pandya added late fireworks with 42 off 17 balls as India recorded their third-highest total in the format.

New Zealand’s chase was powered by a returning Finn Allen, who struck 80 off 38 balls in a blistering start, but his dismissal triggered a collapse. Despite reaching 225, the visitors were bowled out for 225 in 19.4 overs. Arshdeep, who conceded 40 runs in his first two overs, returned strongly to finish with figures of 5-51, and supported by spinners Axar Patel (3-33) and Varun Chakaravarthy (1-36).

The victory capped a dominant series for India, who made several changes in the final game but maintained control throughout. Kishan’s role behind the stumps in place of Sanju Samson also hinted at possible playing eleven plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India’s innings featured 23 sixes, the joint most they have hit in a T20I game, with Kishan leading the assault after the early dismissals of Abhishek Sharma and local lad Sanju Samson inside powerplay. He and Suryakumar combined for a 137-run stand that dismantled New Zealand’s bowling attack and shifted momentum firmly in the hosts favour.

Though Suryakumar fell to Mitchell Santner after reaching his half-century, Kishan continued his onslaught to bring up a scintillating first T20I hundred before departing for 103 off 43 balls, laced with six fours and ten sixes at a strike-rate of 239.53. Hardik Pandya added late fireworks with a brisk cameo of 42 off 17 balls to push India past the 270 mark, and get their third-highest score in the format.

Brief Scores: India 271/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 103, Suryakumar Yadav 63; Lockie Ferguson 2-41, Jacob Duffy 1-53) beat New Zealand 225 in 19.4 overs (Finn Allen 80, Rachin Ravindra 30; Arshdeep Singh 5-50, Axar Patel 3-33) by 46 runs. Agencies

Also Read: Elena Rybakina clinches maiden Australian Open crown