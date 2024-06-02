Arunachal Pradesh shine at National Muaythai Championship with 19 medals

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh shone in the just concluded National Muaythai Championship in Assam’s Guwahati by coming up with a haul of 19 medals, including eight gold, five silver and six bronze. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein congratulated the players for their stellar show. Muaythai, also known as Thai boxing, is a Thai martial art and full-contact combat sport.

The athletes who clinched gold were Demkento Panggeng, Jubin Gogoi, Binjum Karlo, Diyo Rimo, Ajay Rebe Sono, Tada Cheri, Biro Cheri, and Gela Dadda; whereas silver medals were grabbed by MD Mustakim Sheikh, Sonia Jokhio, Yukam Tabri, Jeevan Thapa, and Tabia Beyong.

The bronze medalists included Sourav Biswas, Lungsam Lamnio, Lote Jomoh, Lucky Tagang, Rashmi Rimo, and Namdu Effa. Organized by the United Muaythai Association of India, the National Muaythai Championship was held from May 25 to 30.

Also Read: India Gears Up for Crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier Against Kuwait with AFC Asian Cup Spot at Stake

Also Watch: