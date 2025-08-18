Arunachal: Tawang unveils one of the world’s highest futsal arenas

A Correspondent

Itanagar: A FIFA-certified artificial turf futsal arena has been inaugurated at Serjong Village under the Mukto constituency, in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, making it one of the highest-altitude futsal grounds in the region at 2,536 meters above sea level.

The Mukto futsal arena, built by the state water resources department, aims to provide world-class sports facilities for the youth of Mukto and nearby villages.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Jang ADC Jang, Hakraso Kri, with Mogto assistant commissioner Honjon Perme, and witnessed participation from officials including WRD assistant engineer Kago Kani and Jang police station officer-in-charge Papok Lego.

Adding to the celebrations, an exhibition match between Team ADC (government employees of Jang) and Mogto village team ended in a 7-4 victory for Team ADC, cheered by an enthusiastic crowd.

Speaking at the event, the ADC stressed the role of sports in channelizing youth energy and promoting community bonding. He also assured administrative support for building a footpath to improve accessibility to the arena.

The Mukto futsal arena stands as a symbol of youth empowerment, community development, and the government’s commitment to modern sports infrastructure in Tawang’s high-altitude areas.

