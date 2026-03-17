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Aryna Sabalenka beats Elena Rybakina to end wait for BNP Paribas Open title

Aryna Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina in a thrilling final to win her first Indian Wells Open title and claim her 23rd career crown.
Aryna Sabalenka beats Elena Rybakina to end wait for BNP Paribas Open title
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Indian Wells: Aryna Sabalenka finally conquered her Indian Wells demons on Sunday, defeating Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) in a breathless final to claim the desert title for the first time and secure her 23rd career crown.

Rybakina dominated the opening set, breaking Sabalenka to surge into a 4-2 lead and exploiting the Belarusian’s backhand to close it out. It was the first time Sabalenka had dropped a set in the tournament.

The second set began no more comfortably, with Sabalenka letting out an audible yell as Rybakina broke her in the opening game. But the four-time Grand Slam champion dug deep, turned the tide and took the set 6-3.

The decider was a match in itself. Sabalenka broke early to lead 3-1, only for Rybakina to claw back, level at 5-5 and take the lead for the first time in the set. Sabalenka responded immediately to force a tiebreak, where the score reached 6-6 before she pulled clear to seal it 8-6.

With that final point, Sabalenka dropped to her knees — the relief of a champion who had waited three years and endured three finals to finally get her hands on the trophy. Agencies

Also Read; Jannik Sinner triumphs over Daniil Medvedev to secure first Indian Wells title

Aryna Sabalenka
Indian Wells

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