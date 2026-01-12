Aryna Sabalenka defends Brisbane International crown

Brisbane: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka successfully reclaimed her Brisbane International crown, defeating Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour and 18 minutes at Pat Rafter Arena on Sunday.

The Belarusian won the trophy without dropping a set all week. This was Sabalenka’s fifth title in Australia and the 22nd overall of her career, pushing her past Victoria Azarenka for the third-most WTA Tour titles among active players, behind Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek.

“It’s super special… I’m happy to start this season on a very high note. Yeah, happy with the level I was able to show throughout this week,” she said.

Sabalenka also became one of only three women to defend the season-opening WTA 500 title, joining Serena Williams and Karolina Pliskova on the tournament’s illustrious honour roll. Moreover, she is ranked third among active players for most tournament victories among active players, trailing only Venus Williams (with 49) and Iga Swiatek (with 25), as per WTA stats.

Sabalenka imposed pressure early on as she charged to a 3-0 first-set lead. But Kostyuk came alive, winning three straight games to level the set at 3-all. But recovery was brief for the 23-year-old, as Sabalenka elevated the intensity, converting the second of five break points to secure the 40-minute first set, WTA reports.

Sabalenka soon held all momentum, building a streak of six straight games as she took control of the second set, holding a 3-0 lead. She punctuated her hold for 4-1 with a combination drop shot plus crosscourt forehand winner, then served out the match comfortably a few games later.

“First of all, I just want to congratulate Marta and her team on an incredible start to the season. I wish you all the best this season. It seems like it is going to be great tennis, and I hope that we are going to meet each other many more times in finals,” said Sabalenka, who has not lost a set in five matches against the Ukrainian.

With her first title of 2026 secured, Sabalenka now turns her attention to the Australian Open, where she is the defending runner-up after falling to Keys in last year’s final. She’ll enter as the No. 1 seed as she chases a third title in Melbourne. IANS

