Aryna Sabalenka reaches last 16 in Italian Open

ROME: Aryna Sabalenka eased through to the last 16 in the Italian Open with a comfortable straight-set win over Dayana Yastremska on Sunday. The Belarusian Australian Open champion did not drop a single service game as she beat Ukrainian Yastremska 6-4, 6-2 in one hour 28 minutes.

She will play Ukraine's two-time winner Elina Svitolina or Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in the next round.

In other third round matches of the day, 9th Jelena Ostapenko beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, Rebecca Šramková beat Sofia Kenin 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, Irina-Camelia Begu beat Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-0, Maria Sakkari beat Anhelina Kalinina 7-6, 6-0. Agencies

