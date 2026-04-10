Aryna Sabalenka Withdraws from Stuttgart Open After Post-Miami Injury

NEW DELHI: Aryna Sabalenka has pulled out of this month’s Stuttgart Open due to an injury she sustained following her Miami Open triumph in March, the world number one said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka has had a notable but frustrating record in the Stuttgart Open, having reached the final four times in five years but never winning the title. She lost to Ash Barty in 2021, Iga Swiatek in 2022 and 2023 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2025.

“Unfortunately, I suffered an injury after Miami, and even though I tried everything to recover in time, I’m not ready to compete,” the Belarusian said on Instagram. Agencies

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