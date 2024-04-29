ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024: Mandengbam Jadumani, Akash Gorkha enter quarterfinals

Astana: Mandengbam Jadumani Singh (51kg) and Akash Gorkha (60kg) registered victories to enter the U-22 quarterfinals as Indian boxers continued their winning run on Day Two of the ongoing ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 here on Sunday.

Jadumani Singh outperformed Aldarkhishig Battulga of Mongolia, winning the bout with an RSC (Referee Stop Contest) decision in Round 2. Akash, on the other hand, faced a tough challenge against another Mongolian, Ganbaatar Gan Erdene but made a remarkable comeback after losing the first round to win the bout 4-1.

Both the boxers will play their quarterfinal bouts on Tuesday. IANS

