ASEBSC register win in Premier Cricket

GUWAHATI: ASEBSC defeated Royals Club by 89 runs in the Assam Premier club Cricket championship tie at the Judges Field here today. Elected to bat ASEBSC scored 250-7 in their 35 overs and later they bowled out Royals Club 161 runs. At DibrugarhJyotiradityaChetia (107) playing for the Cricket Club of Dibrugarh scored a century against Ankuran Sporting Club.



In another game at Tinsukia, rode on Aditya Roy Choudhury's (115) century Cosmo Sports Club thrashed Doomdooma CC by 234 runs.

Brief scores: ASEB SC 250/7 (35 Overs), SankumanMahanta 70, ParagThakuria 57, AnkurNath 4/43, Royals Club 161 (25.4 Overs), Rajbir Singh 32, RameezHussain 27, Bikash Das 3/29.

Venue: Dibrugarh-Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 294/6 (35 0vers), JyotiradityaChetia 107, Ishan Ahmed 83, Rajat Khan 35, Ankuran Sporting Club 50 (15 Overs), MukhtarHussain 3/06, Sunil Lachit 3/17, NishantSinghania 3/09,

Result: Cricket Club of Dibrugarh won by 244 runs.

Venue: Tinsukia-Cosmo SC 354 (39.4 Overs), Aditya Roy Choudhury 115, PapuMahato 73, TrinayanHazarika——4/55, Doomdooma CC 120 (28 Overs), SatrughanMahato 28, Narayan Giri 4/19, Result: Cosmo Sports Club won by 234 runs.

