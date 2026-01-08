Ashes: Australia take control on Day 4

Sydney: Despite Jacob Bethell’s fighting knock under pressure, Australia finished Day 4 of the final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in a commanding position, as the hosts reduced England to 302/8 at stumps, holding a narrow 119-run lead here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Australia started the day at 518/7 and added 49 runs to their overnight total before being bowled out for 567, taking a 183-run first-innings lead.

England’s second innings got off to a poor start as opener Zak Crawley was out in the very first over. Nonetheless, Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett stabilised the innings and took England to lunch at 80 for 1.

The second session opened with Duckett’s wicket off a delivery from Michael Neser. Joe Root, England’s top scorer in the series, appeared unsettled and was dismissed by Scott Boland in the 32nd over.

Vice-captain Harry Brook and Bethell then maintained England’s effort with a 102-run partnership, reaching 179 for 3 at tea. After the break, they resumed batting confidently, with Bethell scoring his maiden Test century off 162 balls.

Just as optimism grew for Ben Stokes’ team, all-rounder Beau Webster shifted the game's momentum. He dismissed Harry Brook, who made 42 from 48 balls, and subsequently removed Will Jacks for a duck.

Bethell continued to build his innings, adding a 45-run stand with wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who was out in the 65th over after making 26 off 41 balls.

England’s challenge worsened after captain Ben Stokes was out, soon followed by Jacks. Stokes edged Beau Webster’s ball to Steve Smith in the 66th over.

New batsman Brydon Carse started well, hitting three boundaries, but was eventually dismissed by Scott Boland in the 71st over. England closed the day on 302 for 8, with Bethell remaining as their key batsman. The visitors now hope the 22-year-old can add more runs and push toward a double century.

For Australia, Beau Webster took 3 for 51, Scott Boland claimed 2 for 34, Mitchell Starc took 1 for 61, and Michael Neser finished with 1 for 55. (IANS)

