Ashes: Smith moves up in record books with 37th Test ton

Sydney: Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith raised his 37th Test hundred on Day 3 of the fifth and final Ashes match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and moved up in record books on Tuesday.

This was Smith’s 13th Ashes ton, with only Don Bradman (19) producing more. It also marked Smith’s first ton of this series. With this, the veteran batter became the second-highest run-scorer at the SCG with 1206 runs, with former skipper Ricky Ponting topping the chart with 1480 runs and also second in the list of all-time Test centuries at the SCG.

Moreover, the 36-year-old Aussie is second on the all-time list of Ashes Test runs with 3663, only behind the legendary Don Bradman (5028).

Smith made his Ashes debut in 2010 at Perth, and it took him 15 innings to record his first hundred, which came in 2013 at The Oval. The right-handed batter hasn’t looked back since. His best performance in an Ashes series came in 2019, when Australia toured England for four Tests, in which Smith amassed 774 at an average of 110.57.

In the overall Test centuries list, Smith moved past former India batter Rahul Dravid (36 centuries) and is one short of equalling Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara. India legend Sachin Tendulkar has the most Test centuries to his name (51). IANS

