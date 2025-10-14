Ashes Prediction: David Warner Backs Australia Over England's Bazball

Sydney: Former Test opener David Warner has dismissed suggestions that England’s “Bazball” approach will influence the outcome of the Ashes in favour of the visiting side, backing hosts Australia to retain the urn.

England haven’t won an Ashes series since 2015. They haven’t won a Test in Australia since 2011. Warner made a bold prediction that Australia will win the Ashes 3-1 even if skipper Pat Cummins misses the opening Test in Perth.

Speaking at Kayo Sports and Fox Sports’ Summer of Cricket launch in Parramatta, Warner was asked which team’s style would reign supreme in the Ashes beginning on November 21 in Perth. “The Australian way because we’re playing for the Ashes and they’re playing for a moral victory,” he said. “There’s your headline.”

“I’ll just stick with 4-nil,” he added when pressed for a series prediction. “I think 4-nil. There’s going to be a washout somewhere; it’s generally Sydney. “4-nil. It’s going to be a great series. All dependant on the captain (Pat Cummins). If the captain doesn’t play, they might win one game. If Cummo’s (Cummins) there, 4-nil. If not, they probably win one game only.”

But Warner also warned Australia to not poke English captain Ben Stokes. “I had the fortunate privilege to share a change room with him when he was younger and he has evolved into a serious cricketer and a fantastic leader,” he said.

Warner also suggested that Marnus Labuschagne’s prior experience and success in the Test arena put him firmly in contention for next month’s Ashes series opener and also backed young star Sam Konstas to remain at the top of the order for the first Ashes match.

Warner called for Konstas to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja for the Ashes despite a recent dip in form. Agencies

