Ashes Test: Steve Smith to lead New South Wales in Sheffield Shield

Sydney: Veteran batter Steve Smith will lead a star-studded New South Wales side, featuring five members of Australia’s first Ashes Test squad, for the first time in eight years in their Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria at the Sydney Cricket Ground, beginning on Monday. Smith has come in for New South Wales’ regular captain Jack Edwards to fine tune his tactical nous ahead of the Ashes opener.

Smith, who will lead Australia in the first Test against England in Pat Cummins’ absence, last week played his first game in two months, peeling off 118 against Queensland in a drawn match under Edwards’ leadership.

Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will come into the Blues’ side, forming a potent bowling attack alongside spinner Nathan Lyon and all-rounder Jack Edwards. Josh Philippe also returns from Australian duty for the clash to take the gloves.

Smith will pull the strings as Starc and Hazlewood both play their first Shield games of the summer, while Lyon also enjoys his final pre-Ashes tune-up. IANS

