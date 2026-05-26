Ashwin retires from domestic cricket and IPL, ends decade-long pro career

New Delhi: Indian leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin announced his retirement from domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, bringing the curtain down on a career that saw him represent multiple IPL franchises and Tamil Nadu across formats. In a detailed statement shared on Instagram, the 35-year-old reflected on his cricketing journey, his rise through Tamil Nadu cricket and his experiences in the IPL. “Since I started playing cricket at the age of six, I have been deeply in love with the game, and it has blessed me abundantly. Cricket has shaped me into the person I am today and allowed me to truly express myself on the field. It's been an incredible ride so far, and on that note, I would like to share an update with you all,” Ashwin wrote in an Instagram post. IANS

Also Read: IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Crash Out as Archer Leads Rajasthan Royals into Playoffs