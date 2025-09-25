Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma stars as India beat Bangladesh, reach final

Dubai: India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs in a Super 4 stage match and reached the final in the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

After scoring 168 in allotted overs, India bundled out Bangladesh for 127 in 19.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3 wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy two wickets each. Saif Hassan scored 69 runs from 51 balls.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma produced a blazing innings to light up India’s batting effort against Bangladesh, smashing 75 off just 37 balls to help the team post 168/6 in 20 overs.

The left-hander’s onslaught not only gave India a flying start but also took him past his mentor Yuvraj Singh’s tally for the most T20I innings by an Indian with five or more sixes.

Abhishek now has six such knocks, behind only Rohit Sharma (13) and Suryakumar Yadav (9). He also set a new Asia Cup record, hitting 17 sixes in the 2025 edition, the most ever in a single tournament across formats.

Put in to bat first after stand-in Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali won the toss, India came out firing in the Power-play. Shubman Gill got going early before Abhishek shifted gears, punishing anything loose. He had a slice of luck when Jaker Ali, standing for Litton Das, who suffered an injury during practice, dropped a chance. Abhishek made Bangladesh pay emphatically. The Indian openers raced to 72/0 in just six overs, firmly in control of proceedings.

Bangladesh, however, clawed their way back superbly after the Power-play. Shubman Gill fell for 29 off 19 right after the fielding restrictions ended, with Rishad Hossain providing the breakthrough.

India made a surprise move by sending Shivam Dube at number 3 to counter the spinners, but the gamble failed as he departed for just 2. Suryakumar Yadav then joined Abhishek, and the pair added a brisk 29 off 13 balls before a turning point arrived. Rishad Hossain produced a brilliant piece of fielding to run out Abhishek for a scintillating 75, halting India’s charge.

The innings lost direction thereafter. Suryakumar Yadav never found his timing and fell for 5 off 11, while Tilak Varma managed only 5. Hardik Pandya steadied things with a composed 38, ensuring India crossed 165, but Axar Patel struggled for momentum at the other end, finishing unbeaten on 10 off 15.

Despite their fiery start, India were restricted to 168/6 from 20 overs, with only 70 runs coming in the final 10. Rishad Hossain was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, claiming 2-27 to go with his decisive run-out.

Brief scores: India 168/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 75, Hardik Pandya 38; Rishad Hossain 2-27, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 1-29) beat Bangladesh 127/10 in 19.3 overs ( Saif Hassan 69, Kuldeep Yadav 3/18). Agencies

