Asia Cup: Pakistan outplay Oman by 93 runs

Dubai: Pakistan outplayed minnors Oman by 93 runs in the Group A encounter of the Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After scoring 160 runs in allotted overs, Pakistan bundled out Oman at just 67 runs in 16.4 overs. Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem and Faheem Ashraf took 2 wickets each. Hammad Mirza scored 27 runs for the minnors.

Earlier, spirited bowling effort from Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem, who bagged three wickets each, helped Oman restrict Pakistan to 160/7.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Haris top-scored with a knock of 66 runs while Fakhar Zaman remained unbeaten on 23 to take the side to a fightable total.

Haris' knock was the highlight of Pakistan's innings, which faced multiple setbacks after opting to bat first.

Opener Saim Ayub departed on the golden duck as he was trapped by Shah Faisal to give an early blow to Pakistan. However, Haris and Sahibzada Farhan stabilised the innings and stitched a vital 84-run partnership for the second wicket. Haris took the calculated risk and freed his arms whenever he got the opportunity.

Haris struck his maiden T20I half-century off 32 balls as Pakistan were 85/1 after 10 overs, adding 38 runs in the four overs after the powerplay.

As things were looking great for Pakistan, Aamir Kaleem gave the second breakthrough to his side with the dismissal of Farhan, who departed after scoring a low-key 29, in the 11th over. In his next over, Kaleem got the better of Haris after he played a knock of 66 runs, including three sixes and seven fours.

Kaleem and Faisal were the pick of the bowlers for Oman, both clinching three wickets each, while Shakeel Ahmed was the most economical for the gulf nation with the figures of 0-17 in his four overs.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 160/7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Haris 66, Sahibzada Farhan 29; Aamir Kaleem 3-31, Shah Faisal 3-34) beat Oman 67/10 in 16.4 overs (Hammad Mirza 27, Saim Ayub 2/8, Faheem Ashraf 2/6, Sufiyan Muqeem 2/7). Agencies

