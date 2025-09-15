Asia Cup T20: India thrash Pakistan by 7 wickets

DUBAI: India were clinical as they beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in their Group A match of Asia Cup T20 in Dubai on Sunday.

Needing 128 for victory, India lost Sharma and Gill inside the Powerplay overs before Varma (31) and captain Suryakumar (47 not out) put on a 56-run stand to anchor the innings before Dube and the captain put on 34 runs and Surya got the winning runs with a six.

Saim Ayub was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with figures of 3 for 35.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav's artistry, Axar Patel's discipline and Varun Chakravarthy's guile stifled Pakistan to a lowly 127 for nine.

Opting to field just one frontline seamer once again, India’s spin bowling trio of Kuldeep, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy stifled Pakistan by picking six wickets collectively. While Kuldeep took 3-18 and Axar picked 2-18, the duo operated at a miserly economy rate of 4.50, while Varun ended with 1-24.

The sluggish Dubai surface further aided India’s tweakers, whose control and variations left Pakistan struggling for momentum throughout their innings. While Sahibzada Farham top-scored with 40, a late flourish from Shaheen Shah Afridi, who hit an unbeaten 16-ball 33, gave some respectability to Pakistan’s total.

Pushed into bowling first, India began with a bang as Hardik Pandya had Saim Ayub square driving straight to point, as the batter bagged his second straight golden duck. Jasprit Bumrah struck in his first over when Mohammad Haris tried to heave off him, but miscued to deep backward square leg.

Fakhar Zaman, after surviving an lbw appeal off Bumrah, set the tone for rebuilding Pakistan’s innings by swivelling and flicking Pandya for boundaries, before drilling Chakaravarthy straight down the ground for another four. From the other end, Farhan lofted and pulled Bumrah for a brace of sixes, as Pakistan ended the power-play with 41/2.

But with run flow tightened after that, Zaman tried to break free, but holed out to long-on off Axar, who later had a struggling Salman Agha top-edge a sweep to deep square leg. Kuldeep entered the wicket-takers’ list by having Hasan Nawaz miscue a slog-sweep to leg gully, who ran in from slip and followed it up by trapping Mohammad Nawaz lbw with a googly for a golden duck.

Farhan tried holding the innings together – whacking Abhishek Sharma for six, before pulling Axar for four, while Faheem Ashraf slapped Kuldeep over extra cover for a boundary. But Kuldeep struck again by enticing Farhan to slam a wide googly down the ground and was caught by long-on, followed by Chakaravarthy trapping Ashraf lbw.

A brace of sixes from Shaheen and Sufiyan Muqeem, striking Bumrah for consecutive boundaries, took Pakistan past the 100-run mark. After Bumrah sent Muqeem’s bails flying with a pinpoint yorker, Shaheen whacked Hardik for consecutive maximums and ensured Pakistan crossed the 120-mark.

Brief scores: Pakistan 127/9 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 40, Shaheen Shah Afridi 33 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 3-18, Axar Patel 2-18) lost to India 131/3 in 15.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 47no, Tilak Varma 31, Abhishek Sharma 31, Saim Ayub 3/35. Agencies

Also Read: Salt in South Africa’s wounds as England break records in huge win

Also Watch: