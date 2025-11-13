Asian Archery Championships: Deepshikha-Abhishek pair enters final

DHAKA: The Indian team of Deepshikha and Abhishek Verma reached the compound mixed team final to assure the country of another medal at the Asian archery championships in Dhaka on Wednesday.

In the event which has been included in Los Angeles 2028, the second-seeded Indian duo, a mix of youth and experience, showed consistency to get past UAE 158-144, Vietnam 159-155 and Kazakhstan 156-153 to set up a summit clash with Bangladesh.

The second-seeded recurve mixed pair of Yashdeep Bhoge and Anshika Kumari performed well before losing 0-6 to Chinese Taipei in the semifinals. India will meet top-seeded Korea in the bronze medal match. Agencies

