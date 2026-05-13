Asian Boxing U-17 Championships 2026: India’s Lakshay Phogat Reaches Gold-Medal Bout, Four Boxers Win Bronze in Tashkent

Tashkent: India’s Under-17 boys had a challenging day at the Asian Boxing U-17 Championships 2026, with Lakshay Phogat emerging as the lone finalist, while four other boxers secured bronze medals after their semifinal bouts in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In the 75kg category, Lakshay Phogat delivered a dominant performance to defeat Seungmin Lee of Korea (KOR) by a unanimous 5:0 decision to book his place in the final. In other semifinal bouts, Narendra Nella (46kg) went down 0:5 against Abdulloh Nuraliev of Uzbekistan (UZB). Agencies

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