Asian Champions Trophy: South Korea Keep Semi-Final Alive With 3-2 China Win

Korea registered a narrow 3-2 win against China in their third match on Wedneday.

It was a thriller of a match with both teams coming up with a nail-biting finish but it was eventually goals by Hyeonhong Kim (21'), Junghoo Kim (53') and Jihun Yang (55') that ensured Korea watched away with the winning points.

Pakistan played valiantly to register their first victory by beating Japan 2-1 on Wednesday.

Goals were scored by Ahmad Nadeem (10') and Sufyan Khan (21') while Raiki Fujishima (28') scored the lone goal for Japan. IANS

Also Read: Dominant India crush Japan 5-1 to take top spot in Men’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Also Watch: