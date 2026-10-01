Asian Games 2026: A Golden Day for India in Aichi-Nagoya

The Indian contingent enjoyed its most successful day of the Games so far, collecting seven medals on Wednesday, including four stunning golds in archery and shooting. Boxing added two more bronze medals, while wrestling contributed another bronze to India’s impressive haul. With the medal rush continuing, India’s over all tally has climbed to 60 medals — 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze — lifting the contingent to 8th place on the medals table. China remains at top with 277 medals which included 151 gold, 67 silver and 59 bronze.

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