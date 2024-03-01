Asian Games champion Palak wins gold on first day of Air Pistol trials at MP State Shooting Academy

BhopaL: Reigning Asian Games champion Palak of Haryana, won the women’s 10m air pistol T3 trial at the M.P. State Shooting Academy ranges here, as athletes took aim on the first day of the Air Pistol trials. Rajasthan shooter Amit Sharma, who had won the team silver at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Changwon, South Korea, last year, emerged victorious in the men’s air pistol T3 event.

Palak overcame a challenge from Maharashtra’s Shital Preetam Desai, who had earlier topped qualification with a score of 581. Palak shot 242 while Shital was second with 240.6. Statemate Suruchi came third.

Amit on the other hand shot 242.6 in the final to pip Army’s Sharvan Kumar, who was 0.4 behind in the second spot with a score of 242.2. Olympian Gurpreet Singh, also from the Army, came third with 221.7.

Sharvan was the best shooter in qualifying, tied with Haryana’s Aditya Malra at 586. But, with 27x vis-a-vis Aditya’s 20x was pipped for the top spot. Amit Sharma scored 584 and was placed third after the qualification. IANS

