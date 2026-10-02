Asian Games: India Survive Pakistan Scare to Storm Into Hockey Final

Kakamigahara: India held their nerve through a dramatic late Pakistan fightback to beat their arch-rivals 4-3 and storm into the men’s hockey final at the Asian Games on Thursday here at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. The defending champions have now confirmed themselves another medal and are just one win away from booking a ticket to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The victory not only kept India’s title defence alive but also created a piece of Asian Games history, with both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams reaching the final at the same edition of the Games for the first time since 1998.

India appeared to be cruising towards a comfortable victory after racing into a 3-0 lead, only for Pakistan to claw their way back and level the contest early in the final quarter. Abhishek then produced the decisive moment in the final minute, restoring India’s lead and sending the team into the title clash. IANS

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