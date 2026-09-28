Asian Games: Indian Recurve Men’s, Women’s Teams Reach Semifinals

Nagoya: Indian men's and women's archery teams advance to the semifinal after beating China and Taipei in their respective quarterfinals here at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Sunday.

The men’s team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge made their way into the semifinal after beating China 5-1 after defeating the Philippines 5-1 in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the women's team of Kumkum Anil Mohod, Kirti Sharma and Ankita Bhakat advanced to the semifinal after a 6-0 win over Chinese Taipei following their 6-0 win over Mongolia in the pre-quarterfinals.

Both the teams will play their semifinals on October 2. The men's team will take on Iran, while the women's team will play against China.

India’s compound women’s and men's teams have made it to the semifinals after beating Kazakhstan and Bhutan, respectively. Both teams will lock horns with South Korea in their respective semifinals on September 30.

The women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated Kazakhstan's Roxana Yunussova, Viktoriya Lyan and Adel Zhexenbinova 233-230 in the quarterfinals.

The men’s team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam beat Bhutan's Kezang Norbu, Tshetum Gaytshey and Tandin Dorji 235-232 in the quarterfinals.

Moreover, the compound and recurve mixed teams also made it to the semifinals.

The compound mixed team of Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav defeated the Mongolian team 160-146 in the round of 16 before overcoming Kazakhstan 159-154 in the quarterfinals to make their place in the last four. IANS

Also Read: Asian Games: Narender Confirms Medal as Panghal, Hooda Also Reach Boxing Semis