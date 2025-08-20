Asian Shooting Championship: Manu Bhaker bags bronze in 10m air pistol

Shymkent: Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker bagged a bronze medal in the 10m women’s air pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championship on Tuesday.

Manu shot 219.7 in the eight-woman final to finish third behind Korea’s Yang Jiin (241.6), who took silver, while Qianke Ma (243.2) claimed the top spot.

Earlier in the 60-shot qualification round, Manu placed third with a score of 583 - 18x ahead of Korea’s Jiin (fifth with 581 - 16x) and the Chinese shooter Qianke Ma (seventh with 579 - 15x) to make the final eight.

On the opening day, India earned two gold and three silver medals after Kapil Bainsla won the junior men’s air pistol gold, and both the senior and junior men’s teams won silver medals each. IANS

Also Read: BCCI mourns demise of Olympian and sports medicine specialist Dr Vece Paes

Also Watch: