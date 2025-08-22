Asian Shooting C'ship: Teenagers help India dominate gold rush in Shymkent

New Delhi: Teenaged Indian shooters dominated the headlines on day four of the 16th Asian Shooting Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, picking up as many as four of the five gold medals India won across individual and team competitions. It bulged India’s medal tally to 26 medals, including 14 gold, six silver, and bronze medals each, firmly cementing their position at the top of the standings.

Earlier, while all three shooters in the men’s 10m air rifle senior event shot brilliant qualification rounds to give India yet another team gold, Rudrankksh Patil and Arjun Babuta could not convert the opportunity into individual medals, finishing fourth and fifth in the final, respectively. IANS

