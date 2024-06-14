Asian Team Squash Championships: India men to meet Pakistan in quarters

Dalin: India men qualified for the quarterfinals of the Asian Team Squash Championships 2024 here on Thursday as the second team from Pool D behind Japan following a 3-0 victory over Mongolia for their second win in the four-team group. Former champions India men will meet Pakistan in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Meanwhile, India women beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 but lost to Malaysia by an identical margin on Thursday, and will now meet South Korea on Friday in a must-win final Group A league match for a semifinal spot.

The Indian men’s and women’s teams made a winning start in the event.

The women, spearheaded by Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, beat Macau and Mongolia while the men, headed by Velavan Senthikumar, began with a convincing 3-1 win over Kuwait, before falling short against Japan, according to information provided by the SFI on Wednesday.

