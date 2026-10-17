Asian Tour golf finale in Saudi Arabia postponed

PARIS: The Saudi International, the final event of the Asian Tour golf season, was postponed on Thursday following several deadly attacks on the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthis.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place from November 18-21 in Riyadh and no alternative date has been announced.

“The Asian Tour remains in direct contact with its players and members regarding the schedule and next steps,” read a joint statement from Saudi Golf and the Asian Tour, saying the competition was postponed due to “logistical challenges”.

The tournament, which was part of the European Tour from 2019-21, is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund (PIF). The PIF poured an estimated $5 billion into breakaway golf circuit LIV before abruptly pulling the plug earlier this year.

Former winners of the Saudi International include Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Joaquin Niemann. Agencies

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