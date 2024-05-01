Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024: Indian boxers Vishvanath Suresh, Akash, Preet storm into semis

Astana: Indian boxers Vishvanath Suresh, Akash Gorkha and Preet Malik progressed into the men’s U-22 semi-finals with convincing victories at the Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024, here on Tuesday.

Reigning youth world champion Vishvanath (48kg) led the charge for India as he dominated Iran’s Hassani Seyedarsham in what turned out be a one sided-affair as he clinched a comfortable 5-0 win. Senior national champion Akash (60kg) followed the similar suit as he outclassed Ebadi Arman of Iran with an identical 5-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Preet (67kg) also didn’t take much time before finishing the bout with a Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) decision in the first round itself against Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Ngoc.

Kunal (75kg), however, bowed out after losing 0-5 against Iran’s Mahshari Mohammad in the quarter-finals.

The U-22 semi-finals will be played on Saturday. IANS

Also Read: Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will fight Jake Paul in sanctioned heavyweight bout

Also Watch: