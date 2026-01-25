Asian Winter Games 2029 in Saudi Arabia Postponed

NEW DELHI: The Asian Winter Games, due to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2029, have been postponed, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee said in a joint statement on Saturday.

“The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the (OCA) have agreed on an updated framework for future hosting of the Asian Winter Games, confirming the postponement of the 2029 edition to a later date to be announced in due course,” the bodies said.

“Under the revised framework, Saudi Arabia will host a series of standalone winter sports events in the coming years. These competitions are designed to promote winter sports... while providing additional preparation time to support wider regional representation at future Asian winter events,” the statement added.

In August, the OCA had said preparations for the games were on schedule after South Korea and China emerged as potential replacements. Agencies

