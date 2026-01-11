Assam: Astha, Jahnabi win medals at Open Water Sea Swimming Championships

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam won two medals at the Open Water Sea Swimming Championships held in Mangalore on Saturday, which also served as a selection event for the upcoming World Aquatics International Open Water Sea Swimming Championships. Astha Choudhary (1:13:46sec) clinched the gold medal in the 5km event, while Jahnabi Kashyap secured the silver medal in the same category, finishing with a timing of 1 hour, 13 minutes and 51 seconds.

Also Read: Sports Minister and Gilberto Silva Reveal FIFA Trophy in New Delhi